Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Raised to $63.00 at Cowen

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

ST opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,324,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,865,000 after acquiring an additional 285,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,761,000 after acquiring an additional 765,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 476,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,957,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,826,000 after purchasing an additional 147,743 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

