Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $283.00 at Barclays

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $265.00 to $283.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $283.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.36. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,839 shares of company stock worth $19,086,407. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

