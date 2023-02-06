Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Standex International has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $121.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.39.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $31,840.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,463.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,106 shares of company stock worth $430,004 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 612,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after acquiring an additional 81,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.