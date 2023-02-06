Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Head-To-Head Survey

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DoubleVerify and Applied Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $332.74 million 13.72 $29.31 million $0.32 86.53 Applied Digital $27.81 million 11.18 -$23.52 million ($0.50) -6.58

Profitability

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares DoubleVerify and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 12.61% 6.54% 5.58% Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76%

Volatility and Risk

DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 5.11, meaning that its stock price is 411% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DoubleVerify and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 1 9 0 2.90 Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00

DoubleVerify presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.38%. Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 91.92%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Applied Digital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Applied Digital

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.