Head to Head Analysis: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$2.64 million N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.39 $220.35 million $1.06 0.42

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -17.65% -16.75% Mountain Province Diamonds 74.42% 15.28% 6.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lomiko Metals and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

