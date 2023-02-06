Contrasting Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) & Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sunrise New Energy and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conduent has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.42%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Conduent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $7.41 million 17.07 -$8.40 million N/A N/A Conduent $3.92 billion 0.26 -$28.00 million $0.46 10.37

Sunrise New Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Conduent 2.83% 7.21% 2.20%

Risk and Volatility

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conduent beats Sunrise New Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment is involved in government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state, and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment includes systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

