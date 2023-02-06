United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.48.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $230.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after buying an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

