Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

AFL opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,840,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after acquiring an additional 195,180 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Aflac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

