Reviewing American Lithium (AMLI) & Its Competitors

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) is one of 104 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American Lithium to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92% American Lithium Competitors -341.18% 3.17% -0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Lithium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 812 2094 2714 87 2.36

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 29.18%. Given American Lithium’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s peers have a beta of 0.33, meaning that their average share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -31.45 American Lithium Competitors $8.36 billion $2.55 billion -6.54

American Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Lithium peers beat American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Lithium

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.