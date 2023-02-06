Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.20. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc bought 10,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,914,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc bought 10,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,914,047. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

