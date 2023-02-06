Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

INO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7 %

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $476.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 3,027.10%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3034.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 167,150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.