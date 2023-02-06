Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $61.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

A number of research firms recently commented on PFGC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $520,007. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $14,168,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,975,890 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $643,215,000 after buying an additional 251,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.