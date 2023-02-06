Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,286.17 ($28.23).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.98) to GBX 1,700 ($21.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($32.36) to GBX 2,490 ($30.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,280 ($28.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,753.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,086 ($38.11). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,117.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,076.28.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

