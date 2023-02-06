SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,931.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,931.13 ($23.85).

Several brokerages recently commented on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,664 ($20.55) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,825 ($22.54) to GBX 2,050 ($25.32) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($22.66) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,757 ($21.70) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,405 ($17.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.90). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,707.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,682.83. The stock has a market cap of £18.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,792.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 29 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

