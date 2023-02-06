Rithm Capital (RITM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rithm Capital Trading Down 1.3 %
Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.
Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on RITM. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.
Rithm Capital Company Profile
Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rithm Capital (RITM)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.