Rithm Capital (RITM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITMGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after acquiring an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 489,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,260,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 124,972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 943,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,978,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RITM. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM)

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.