Rithm Capital (RITM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after acquiring an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 489,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,260,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 124,972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 943,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,978,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RITM. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

