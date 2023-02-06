SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,035.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($15.56) to GBX 1,040 ($12.84) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($14.20) to GBX 960 ($11.86) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 985 ($12.16) to GBX 900 ($11.12) in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

About SEGRO

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

