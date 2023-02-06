CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get CommScope alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the second quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.