RADCOM (RDCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect RADCOM to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. RADCOM has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $10.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.58 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RADCOM stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RADCOM at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

