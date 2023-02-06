Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

SAUHY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Straumann from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 125 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Straumann in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann Price Performance

SAUHY opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.