Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Down 0.9 %

UAA stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.