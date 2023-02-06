Under Armour (UA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Under Armour Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE UA opened at $11.12 on Monday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 35.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Articles

