First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %
FR opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $65.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.
Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,383,000 after buying an additional 246,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 78.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,998,000 after acquiring an additional 130,063 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
