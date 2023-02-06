Reservoir Media (RSVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Reservoir Media to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Reservoir Media has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 14.09%. On average, analysts expect Reservoir Media to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

RSVR stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $467.33 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reservoir Media by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 1,117,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Rating)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.