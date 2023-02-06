trivago (TRVG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect trivago to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

trivago Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.88 on Monday. trivago has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $674.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 313.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 112,816 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About trivago

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

