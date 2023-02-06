CNO Financial Group (CNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CNO opened at $25.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.
