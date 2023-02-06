Amcor (AMCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Amcor by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,999,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

