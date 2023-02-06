Enphase Energy (ENPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $222.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.32. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,674 shares of company stock worth $56,558,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 81.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 19,200.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.61.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

