Enphase Energy (ENPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ENPH opened at $222.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.32. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy
In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,674 shares of company stock worth $56,558,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.61.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.