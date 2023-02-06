Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €210.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HNR1. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($185.87) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.8 %
FRA HNR1 opened at €179.90 ($195.54) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €185.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €165.91. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($126.49).
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
Read More
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.