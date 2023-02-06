Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BERY. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.33.
Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE BERY opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34.
Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group
In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
