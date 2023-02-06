National Bank Financial Boosts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$62.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $40.27 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $40.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

