Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 32,385 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,385 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.69 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.47 and its 200 day moving average is $196.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.07.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

