Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

