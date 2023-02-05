Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 212 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 324,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,099,939 shares of company stock valued at $168,286,596 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

BX opened at $97.13 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

