State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $22.62 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $22,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $249.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $290.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

