Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of AON by 32.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.56.

Shares of AON opened at $313.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

