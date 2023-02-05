State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Aptiv worth $23,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aptiv by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 457,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,481 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C raised its position in Aptiv by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 23,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $147.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

