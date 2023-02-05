Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $26,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $129.45 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

