OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 2,862 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.05.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $129.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.79. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

