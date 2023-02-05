New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 7,979 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Corning worth $23,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Corning by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLW opened at $35.74 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

