State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 465 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $25,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 1.6 %

AEE stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

