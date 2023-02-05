State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Regions Financial worth $25,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

NYSE RF opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.