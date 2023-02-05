Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $34,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,651,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Biogen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after buying an additional 227,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $283.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.33.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.56.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

