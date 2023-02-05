Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

