Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,228 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $32,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vericel by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. StockNews.com cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

