Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $23,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. FMR LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after buying an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,266,000 after purchasing an additional 177,596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,538,000 after purchasing an additional 308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,638,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MAA opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.