Meridian Management Co. Buys 549 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 427,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

