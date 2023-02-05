State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,999 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $24,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 3.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $201.08 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $203.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.98 and its 200-day moving average is $178.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

