Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.39 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

