OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

BR opened at $153.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

