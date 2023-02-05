Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

JPM stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

